Andile Lungisa rubbishes ANC 'step aside' rule in defence of Ace Magashule

On the sidelines of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's court appearance on Friday, the ruling party's national executive committee (NEC) and SA's lockdown regulations were under fire.

Ex-convict Andile Lungisa took a swipe at the under-construction ANC “step aside” rule which has been the subject of ANC NEC factional wars since last year.

The rule, yet to be finalised, seeks to have ANC leaders charged with serious crimes, such as Magashule, vacate their positions until they are cleared.

Lungisa said an ANC rule could not trump the country's constitution, which afforded all accused the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

“We must never allow any individual to undermine the constitution of the republic and want to revoke innocent until proven guilty,” said Lungisa.