Bongo upbeat as prosecution nears end of its 'corruption' witness list

With the prosecution case against accused former state security minister Bongani Bongo nearing its end on Friday, he and his legal team appeared confident the state would not be able to prove its corruption charge against them.

On Monday the state is expected to call its last witness and judge president John Hlophe has repeatedly expressed his eagerness to conclude the trial.

Bongo made a gleeful sound after his senior counsel, Michael Hellens, concluded his cross-examination of a state witness on Friday.

Modibedi Phindela, secretary to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), had corroborated a small but — in the defence's narrative — significant aspect of its argument.

This was that advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara, the evidence leader in a parliamentary inquiry into Eskom and other state-owned enterprises — and the man who accused Bongo of offering him a bribe to halt the inquiry — knew Bongo was an advocate when he approached him on the day the alleged bribe was offered in October 2017.