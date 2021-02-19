EFF's Nazier Paulsen dragged for suggesting MPs be among first to get Covid-19 vaccine

While a few followers agreed with him, many more said MPs, unlike health workers, should not be prioritised in vaccination.

With schools having reopened on Monday, others questioned why MPs can't return to parliament.

DA shadow minister Phumzile Van Damme also opposed the idea, saying MPs are not a priority when it comes to vaccinations.

“No. We aren’t special. Parliament runs just fine in hybrid virtual. Vaccinate the vulnerable first.”

Paulsen said not all MPs have this option.

“Some MPs can’t visit their constituencies virtually. I’m happy that your constituency is sorted.”