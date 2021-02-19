Politics

From 'lucky shirt' to questions of arrest: Mzansi weighs in on Zuma & Cele's Nkandla meeting

'They sent the minister of police to fraternise with someone who defied an order of the Constitutional Court.'

19 February 2021 - 07:30
Former president Jacob Zuma met police minister Bheki Cele in Nkandla on Thursday.
Former president Jacob Zuma met police minister Bheki Cele in Nkandla on Thursday.
Image: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla/Twitter

Police minister Bheki Cele and former president Jacob Zuma's meeting at his Nkandla homestead had social media buzzing on Thursday.

Cele had a three-hour-long meeting with Zuma. This is Zuma's third meeting after his tea date with EFF leader Julius Malema and uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA).

The agenda for the meeting is yet to be disclosed, but it comes as Zuma faces the possibility of jail time over his defiance of a Constitutional Court order to appear before the state capture inquiry.

Cele's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said Cele would relay details of the meeting to the ANC.

According to videos shared on social media, drama erupted at Nkandla as Cele’s police convoy was initially blocked by members of the MKMVA, who have been stationed outside Zuma's home this week.

Cele's security detail managed to negotiate entrance to the Zuma homestead with the vets.

After the meeting, Zuma's daughter Duduzile took to social media, saying that the visit featured no tea, just “great conversation and laughs”.

She revealed that the pair joked about Cele being the one who arrests Zuma, should a warrant be issued in his name.

“Laughs were shared among comrades, one of them being, should an arrest warrant be issued, it is the minister that would come and fetch Zuma,” she said.

On social media, many speculated on what the meeting was about, while others suggested that Zuma had a “revolutionary shirt” and pointed out that he had worn it when hosting Malema and rapper Cassper Nyovest previously.

Here is a snapshot of what was said:

READ MORE

Duduzile Zuma stands firm: ‘We are not afraid of cowards, the gate is open’

Duduzile Zuma says she stands with her father and she is 'not afraid'.
News
2 days ago

Cele doesn't want to spill the tea after Zuma meeting, but daughter Dudu provides the snacks

Police minister Bheki Cele had a three-hour long meeting with former president Jacob Zuma at his Nkandla home in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.
Politics
18 hours ago

WATCH | Edward Zuma has 'a simple defence' to protect his father: 'I’ll lock the gate'

Zuma, vuli gate!
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. No R51bn tender for Guptas and Duduzane, deputy minister tells Zondo Politics

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X