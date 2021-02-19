From 'lucky shirt' to questions of arrest: Mzansi weighs in on Zuma & Cele's Nkandla meeting

Police minister Bheki Cele and former president Jacob Zuma's meeting at his Nkandla homestead had social media buzzing on Thursday.

Cele had a three-hour-long meeting with Zuma. This is Zuma's third meeting after his tea date with EFF leader Julius Malema and uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA).

The agenda for the meeting is yet to be disclosed, but it comes as Zuma faces the possibility of jail time over his defiance of a Constitutional Court order to appear before the state capture inquiry.

Cele's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said Cele would relay details of the meeting to the ANC.