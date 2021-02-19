IN PICS | Scores of supporters show up for Ace Magashule’s asbestos case
On Friday the 11 accused and five companies implicated in the asbestos fraud and corruption case made a brief appearance in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court before their case was postponed to August 11 for pre-trial proceedings.
ANC secretary-general and former Free State premier Ace Magashule was arrested, charged and granted bail in November last year for his alleged involvement in the R255m Free State asbestos roofing scandal.
Seven co-accused were arrested a month earlier and all were released on hefty bail amounts ranging from R50,000 to R500,000.
Droves of supporters and top ANC officials who maintain Magashule’s innocence over the corruption charges were seen outside the court while a heavy police presence controlled the growing crowd.
The ANC had called for supporters of the accused to adhere to Covid-19 regulations which prohibit political gatherings under this level of lockdown, but some within the ANC’s ranks have been rallying crowds in support of Magashule.
TimesLIVE