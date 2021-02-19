Politics

IN PICS | Scores of supporters show up for Ace Magashule's asbestos case

19 February 2021 - 11:48 By TimesLIVE
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule waves at his supporters after appearing in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on charges of fraud and money laundering in connection with the R255m Free State asbestos tender scandal.
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule waves at his supporters after appearing in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on charges of fraud and money laundering in connection with the R255m Free State asbestos tender scandal.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

On Friday the 11 accused and five companies implicated in the asbestos fraud and corruption case made a brief appearance in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court before their case was postponed to August 11 for pre-trial proceedings.

People sang and danced outside the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Friday to show their support for Ace Magashule.
People sang and danced outside the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Friday to show their support for Ace Magashule.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times
Ekurhuleni executive mayor Mzwandile Masina and Bathabile Dlamini, leader of the ANC Women's League, outside the court in Bloemfontein on Friday.
Ekurhuleni executive mayor Mzwandile Masina and Bathabile Dlamini, leader of the ANC Women's League, outside the court in Bloemfontein on Friday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times

ANC secretary-general and former Free State premier Ace Magashule was arrested, charged and granted bail in November last year for his alleged involvement in the R255m Free State asbestos roofing scandal.

Seven co-accused were arrested a month earlier and all were released on hefty bail amounts ranging from R50,000 to R500,000.

Droves of supporters and top ANC officials who maintain Magashule’s innocence over the corruption charges were seen outside the court while a heavy police presence controlled the growing crowd.

Supporters held posters calling for 'hands off' ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule on Friday.
Supporters held posters calling for 'hands off' ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule on Friday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times.

The ANC had called for supporters of the accused to adhere to Covid-19 regulations which prohibit political gatherings under this level of lockdown, but some within the ANC’s ranks have been rallying crowds in support of Magashule.

Supporters showed their solidarity with the former Free State premier.
Supporters showed their solidarity with the former Free State premier.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times
Police in riot gear at the Bloemfontein magistrate's court for the appearance of Ace Magashule and his 10 co-accused. The case was postponed to August 11 for pre-trial proceedings.
Police in riot gear at the Bloemfontein magistrate's court for the appearance of Ace Magashule and his 10 co-accused. The case was postponed to August 11 for pre-trial proceedings.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

