IN PICS | Scores of supporters show up for Ace Magashule’s asbestos case

ANC secretary-general and former Free State premier Ace Magashule was arrested, charged and granted bail in November last year for his alleged involvement in the R255m Free State asbestos roofing scandal.

Seven co-accused were arrested a month earlier and all were released on hefty bail amounts ranging from R50,000 to R500,000.

Droves of supporters and top ANC officials who maintain Magashule’s innocence over the corruption charges were seen outside the court while a heavy police presence controlled the growing crowd.