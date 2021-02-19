Phumzile Van Damme shades Zuma’s Nkandla home - ‘SA built this man a lounge the size of a restaurant'

Besides the contents of the meeting between former president Jacob Zuma and police minister Bheki Cele, what caught the attention of DA MP Phumzile Van Damme was the size of Zuma’s lounge at his Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal.

Pictures of the two ANC members circulated on social media after Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile, shared them on Twitter.

Unlike Zuma’s recent tea meeting with EFF leader Julius Malema, Cele was served fruit in the former president’s lounge.

“South Africa built this man a lounge the size of a restaurant,” tweeted Van Damme, taking a jab at the Zuma’s homestead.