Phumzile Van Damme shades Zuma’s Nkandla home - ‘SA built this man a lounge the size of a restaurant'
Besides the contents of the meeting between former president Jacob Zuma and police minister Bheki Cele, what caught the attention of DA MP Phumzile Van Damme was the size of Zuma’s lounge at his Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal.
Pictures of the two ANC members circulated on social media after Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile, shared them on Twitter.
Unlike Zuma’s recent tea meeting with EFF leader Julius Malema, Cele was served fruit in the former president’s lounge.
“South Africa built this man a lounge the size of a restaurant,” tweeted Van Damme, taking a jab at the Zuma’s homestead.
South Africa built this man a lounge the size of a restaurant... https://t.co/uk9Gri9DKA— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) February 18, 2021
Her post sparked tons of reactions, with some saying they want their “share back” and others dismissing Van Damme.
small clinic with different facilities with different kinds of doctors in different buildings!— 6ft3 Antifa Super-Soldier (@JayInTheWorld) February 18, 2021
The police minister did not address the media about his meeting with Zuma, but the former president’s daughter took to Twitter to give SA a glimpse of what was shared.
“No Nkandla tea was served but great conversations and laughs were shared among comrades, one of them being, should an arrest warrant be issued, it is the minster would come and fetch [former] president Jacob Zuma,” she joked.
Zuma faces the prospect of jail time after he refused to appear before the state capture inquiry this week after the Constitutional Court ordered to him to testify.