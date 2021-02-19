WATCH LIVE | Ace Magashule addresses supporters after court appearance

ANC secretary-general and former Free State premier Ace Magashule is expected to address his supporters outside the Bloemfontein magistrate's court following his appearance with 10 others.

On Friday, the 11 accused and five companies implicated in the case made a brief appearance before the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court before their case was postponed to August 11 for pre-trial proceedings.

TimesLIVE