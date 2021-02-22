'DA leaders must just go to school': Floyd Shivambu responds to MPs qualification requirements call
EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu has hit back at DA MP Natasha Mazzone's call for parliament to provide an official document stating the qualification requirements for MPs.
Shivambu weighed in on Mazzone's request for parliament to produce a “clear document”, saying there was no need for it.
“DA leaders must just go to school,” said Shivambu.
“It’s honestly painful to listen to so-called leaders who have no ability to pay attention to details and absolutely no intellectual integrity.”
Last week Mazzone came to her party leader John Steenhuisen's defence after justice minister Ronald Lamola took aim at him and the DA, saying they had “no moral standing” to speak about corruption in the ruling party.
Lamola said the DA had dipped its foot in corruption too and had handed a governance position to Steenhuisen without the required qualifications.
“The DA have no moral standing to speak about corruption ... In the city of Joburg, the DA will never recover from the chaos which was visited upon it by the DA-led administration under [Herman] Mashaba,” said Lamola.
“I have got a long list. There is a lot of them, honourable Steenhuisen, who are at the level of your qualification, who were appointed without the required qualifications.”
Last year, the EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Dali Mpofu took shots at Steenhuisen's lack of post-matric education.
Ndlozi labelled Steenhuisen as “school-fearing” and attributed his victory as DA leader to patriarchy and white privilege, while Mpofu wished him “good luck” for the 2020 matric exams.
In 2018, Steenhuisen clapped back at the EFF after the party said he should have not been elected as the DA’s chief whip in parliament without a university degree.
“Let me be very clear. I don't have a university degree. I have never pretended that I have one. I enrolled for a BA in politics and law and due to financial and work pressure I couldn't finish it. I am not ashamed of this and you can laugh all you want.
“I knew from an early age that I wanted to be a public representative and that I wanted to work in politics to make a difference in the lives of ordinary South Africans,” said Steenhuisen at the time.
"The Constitution of the republic is very clear as to who qualifies to be a member of this house..."
