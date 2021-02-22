Politics

'EFF was invited to give evidence': Zondo commission rebuts Floyd Shivambu

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
22 February 2021 - 18:52
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu misled his followers on Twitter, the state capture inquiry heard on Monday. File photo.
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu misled his followers on Twitter, the state capture inquiry heard on Monday. File photo.
Image: Economic Freedom Fighters via Twitter

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu mislead his Twitter followers when he claimed that the Zondo commission had not invited the party to give evidence.

Commission evidence leader advocate Alec Freund SC said on Monday that Shivambu's claims were far from the truth.

Shivambu lambasted the commission earlier in February, accusing it of only inviting “factional puppets” as it embarked on hearing parliamentary oversight-related evidence.

In his attack on the commission Shivambu tweeted: “This factional nonsense of a commission only chooses members and ex-members of parliament who will justify and validate their pre-conclusions. The EFF fought for the commission to be established and yet they will never speak to us because we are not factional puppets. Sies!”


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Freund, however, said Shivambu was lying as the EFF and 11 political parties that were represented during the Zuma years in parliament were invited to make submissions.

Shivambu's claims were more disturbing because, said Freund, the EFF had someone who signed an acknowledgment of the invitation.

“It has been drawn to my attention that on social media, there has been a suggestion that the commission is selective in the political parties represented in parliament from whom evidence has been sought.

“A certain Mr Floyd Shivambu made some comments on Twitter and the sting of it is this,  'the EFF fought for the commission to be established and yet they will never speak to us because we are not factional puppets' with the suggestion being that their evidence is not being solicited.

“The point I wish to place on the record is that letters were sent on the 27th of February 2020 to each of the 12 political parties [in parliament]. In this particular instance we have a signature from a representative of the EFF acknowledging receipt of that letter [on March 3, 2020].”

TimesLIVE

MORE

'DA leaders must just go to school': Floyd Shivambu responds to MPs qualification requirements call

The EFF's Floyd Shivambu says there is no need for parliament to provide an official document stating the qualification requirements for MPs.
Politics
8 hours ago

'Bitter' Jacob Zuma 'fuelled by fury over ouster'

Former president Jacob Zuma is said to have told visitors to Nkandla of his deep-seated anger over the way the ANC removed him as head of state. This ...
News
1 day ago

Justice minister defends judiciary and Zondo commission against 'spurious attacks'

Justice and constitutional development minister Ronald Lamola has warned of launching "spurious attacks" against the judiciary, saying public ...
Politics
5 days ago

Most read

  1. No R51bn tender for Guptas and Duduzane, deputy minister tells Zondo Politics

Latest Videos

Father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child appears in court on murder charges
20-year prison sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer
X