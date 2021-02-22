‘Every child owes R67k before they even take their first breath’- DA’s Hill-Lewis on SA’s 'R4-trillion debt'

Hill-Lewis said the more government borrows, the more interest it will have to pay, leaving less money for basic services like education and health.

“This is a double injustice against future generations. More debt to pay off and less basic services. It is wrong to sacrifice our children’s futures. They deserve better. The ANC must get debt under control before it takes the whole country down with it. It has to stop,” he said.

On social media, Hill-Lewis’ statement drew mixed reactions, with some saying it was “fearmongering” antics while others said it was a cause for concern.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.