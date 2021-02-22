‘People swear at each other’ - Zuma takes aim at parliament

Former president Jacob Zuma hit out at parliament on Sunday, criticising its failure to address critical issues and offer South Africans hope and solutions.

He made these remarks during the ANC’s virtual umrhabulo session, under the theme “Social cohesion and the national question”. He was a keynote speaker and one of the panellists.

He said parliamentary debates are less about asking key questions about how SA can achieve unity and nation-building as MPs often resort to insults.

“Part of the activities in parliament, the manner in which we interact, the manner in which we discuss the problems of the country as well as saying what are the solutions, should be the kind of discussion that is followed by many people in the country and see where this institution is helping us on nation-building and cohesion.

“Parliament, as an open and public institution, is not helping with this debate about cohesion and nation-building. At times people think it is very destructive because people swear at each other. It is not, in a sense, contributing to nation-building,” he said.