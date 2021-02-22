Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry hears Prasa-related evidence from Dipuo Peters

22 February 2021 - 09:47 By TimesLIVE

The Zondo commission on Monday hears evidence relating to allegations of corruption at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) from former minister of transport Dipuo Peters.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

In 2016 Peters said she was unaware of the level of corruption at the state-owned entity. She also claims former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana misled her regarding the crisis and graft challenges facing Prasa at the time.

Earlier this month, former chairperson of parliament’s Transport Committee Dikeledi Magadzi told the state capture commission that they wanted state institutions such as the auditor-general, National Treasury, Hawks and the police to investigate corruption and the irregular procurement of trains at Prasa.  

She testified that her committee made recommendations for these issues to be investigated and the arrest of those who were responsible.

The hearings continue.

