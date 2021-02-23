Fikile Mbalula: ‘Zuma will lose nothing by going to the state capture inquiry'

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has weighed in on the state capture inquiry’s request for Jacob Zuma to be jailed for contempt of court, saying the former president “will lose nothing” by appearing before the commission chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

The request comes after Zuma failed to show up at the inquiry last week, despite an order from the Constitutional Court to do so.

It said Zuma’s failure to appear before it and failure to file affidavits as directed by the court were some of the grounds on which he should be found guilty of contempt.

Zuma’s lawyer, Eric Mabuza, said the former president was awaiting the outcome of a review for Zondo to recuse himself as inquiry chairperson.