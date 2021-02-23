From tackling violence to increasing wages: here's 5 ways Maimane says SA can transform education

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane said on Monday tackling violence, gangsterism and increasing teachers' salaries are some of the ways in which basic education can be transformed.

He detailed the plan in a two-page document ahead of the announcement of matric results by education minister Angie Motshekga. Maimane criticised the minister's leadership, saying basic education had collapsed.

“Amid the events this week, let us not be distracted by the DBE [department of basic education] as they manipulate metrics and divert attention to celebrating the individual accomplishments of our brilliant learners who overcame a system that was stacked against them,” said Maimane.

On Tuesday he said more pupils should be encouraged to consider subjects like maths and science.