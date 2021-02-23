'Have they lost their minds?’- Carl Niehaus slams Zondo for recommending jail time for Zuma

uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus has slammed deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo for asking that former president Jacob Zuma be jailed for contempt of court.

On Monday, the state capture commission requested the Constitutional Court to sentence Zuma to two years in jail for his refusal to testify at the inquiry last week, despite a summons and a court order from the highest court to do so.

The commission said Zuma's failure to appear before it and failing to file affidavits as directed by the court were the grounds on which he should be found guilty of contempt.

The commission believes the two years' jail time is needed to reflect the expectation of society that a person in a leadership position “with immense influence should comply with the law rather than displaying contempt of the law”.