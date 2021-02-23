Labour minister Thulas Nxesi hits back at minimum wage increase criticism

Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi has assured employers and employees that all key roleplayers were consulted when determining the National Minimum Wage (NMW), which will increase next month.

Last week Nxesi announced farmworkers will get R21.69 per hour and domestic workers R19.09 per hour. This means a daily rate for domestic workers will be R152.72 and a monthly rate for 20 working days totals R3,054.

On Monday, the minister said the increment has been met with objections from some industries, which have cited the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As we have pointed out before, the minimum wage is what it says it is. It is not based on thumb suck but a well thought out process that allows all the interested parties to have a voice.

“The NMW Act, however, accordingly permits employers who are genuinely unable to pay the proposed adjustment to utilise the exemptions procedures to be exempted from the NMW,” said Nxesi.