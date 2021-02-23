State capture witness copies Zuma's arguments, says he won't testify

Businessman Auswell Mashaba of Swifambo Rail Leasing may be the first person to follow in the footsteps of former president Jacob Zuma and refuse to comply with a summons issued by the Zondo commission.

This was revealed by evidence leader advocate Vas Soni on Tuesday.

Mashaba was summoned to appear at the commission on Wednesday to face questions about allegedly unduly benefiting to the tune of billions of rand under the leadership of Lucky Montana, the boss of Prasa.

However, said Soni, Mashaba unleashed his lawyers on the commission last Monday with a clear message — Andizi (I am not coming).

Soni and commission chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo found it intriguing that Mashaba's letter stating his intention to disregard the summons came minutes after hearings had adjourned on the day Zuma was meant to appear but was a no-show.

“It was on Monday last week, the same day that Mr Zuma was supposed to appear before the commission,” said Zondo.

Soni concurred: “Indeed chairperson and that is a point we raised in our response to his [Mashaba's] lawyers.”