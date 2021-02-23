Three-ring circus: Prasa jigsaw puzzle the Zondo probe must work out

Peters, Molefe and Montana are all pointing fingers at each other with regards to the Prasa CEO debacle

Former Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) board chairperson Popo Molefe to deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo: It was transport minister Dipuo Peters.



Peters to Zondo: That is not true, it was you ntate Molefe...