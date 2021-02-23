Politics

WATCH LIVE | Dipuo Peters continues with testimony at state capture inquiry

23 February 2021 - 10:17 By TimesLIVE

The state capture inquiry continues to hear evidence from former transport minister  Dipuo Peters relating to allegations of corruption at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa).


On Monday Peters defended former president Jacob Zuma over allegations made by former Prasa board chairperson Popo Molefe.

This after Molefe in March 2020 claimed at the inquiry that Zuma had lobbied for Lucky Montana to be returned as Prasa boss in a meeting that took place in August 2015, a month after Montana had resigned.

According to Molefe, at that meeting, in which Peters was among those in attendance, Zuma had pushed for the board to allow Montana back to Prasa despite him quitting of his own accord.

But Peters, in her version to the inquiry, said Zuma did none of that.

The hearing continues.

TimesLIVE

