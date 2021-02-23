Zuma will get his day in high court as corruption trial set for May 17

Former president Jacob Zuma has made an undertaking to attend his criminal trial in May, the Pietermaritzburg high court heard on Tuesday.

State advocate Billy Downer SC told the court that Zuma and a representative from French arms company Thales had made the undertaking therefore there was no need for judge Nkosinathi Chili to make any order to compel the parties to be in attendance at this stage.

He told the court that the state had agreed to Zuma's request not to be in court on Tuesday.