Alcohol, cigarettes and petrol to cost more as taxes are hiked in 2021 budget

Liquor and tobacco sales were prohibited for much of 2020 as part of government’s controversial measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The government is now increasing sin taxes and a packet of cigarettes will cost R1.39 more.

Drinkers of spirits such as vodka, gin, brandy and whisky will have to dig a little deeper into their pockets to procure their favourite tipple as Mboweni is raising the price of a 750ml bottle by R5.50.

Another big increase will be felt by smokers of cigars after the tax was raised by R7.71 per 23g of rolled cigar.

A can of malt beer rises by 14c per 340ml can.

Unfortified wine increases by 26c per 750ml bottle, and a similar size of fortified wine is up by 44c.​ A 750ml bottle of sparkling wine is up 86c.

The general fuel levy will increase by 15c per litre, and the Road Accident Fund (RAF) levy will shoot up by 11c from April 7.

This will see the general fuel levy rise to R3.85 per litre of petrol and R3.70 per litre of diesel. The RAF levy jumps to R2.18 per litre for both petrol and diesel.