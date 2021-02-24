ANC Women's League leadership to visit Jacob Zuma in Nkandla

The ANC Women's League national leadership will be visiting former president Jacob Zuma at his home in Nkandla.

The decision was taken at a recent ANCWL national executive committee, the organisation's secretary-general Meokgo Matuba told TimesLIVE on Wednesday.

However, Matuba said she was unable to reveal the full details, which they were still finalising.

She would also not say what the purpose of the visit was.

“We are working on finalising the details but indeed we will be visiting former president Zuma. A decision that was taken by our national executive committee meeting and the full details will be announced soon, probably on Friday,” said Matuba.