As another witness refuses to appear at state capture inquiry, have the floodgates of defiance opened?

Mashaba’s lawyers sent a letter to the inquiry stating he “does not recognise” that the summons issued against him “constitutes a lawful and legally binding document” - exactly the same reason advanced by Zuma in his defiance.

The inquiry’s chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, expressed concern there could be more people who may be emboldened Mashaba.

If that becomes the case, said Zondo, the inquiry may rendered useless.

“This may well be the start of more people who will defy summons issued by the commission by refusing to appear,” said Zondo.