Budget speech bad news for the poor, good news for vaccine rollout — and otherwise thin on detail, parties say

“Chief among those, we've got R4.3bn — another bailout for SAA, we've got R31.7bn for Eskom and that was not even in the speech,” said Hill-Lewis.

He asked for prioritisation of social spending and making sure the cuts are focused elsewhere but “what we see is more bailouts, cuts to social grants, cuts to social services and I don't think that is morally defensible”.

The EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said essentially there was nothing in the budget that was going to result in a transformation of the structure of SA’s economy [which is] chronic unemployment and the fact that there is no industrialisation happening.

He said even the promises to drive government expenditure to stimulate local industrialisation and local production were not new, and had been made over the years with nothing materialising.

Ndlozi said there were fundamental problems related to illicit financial flows that the budget said nothing about.

“I mean, you collect taxes from a very insignificant industry called tobacco; you leave the big mines, the big auditing firms,” he said.

“Corporate income tax was left as is. You should have gone for those guys, to collect more taxes from them, but to redirect these taxes to the type of economic activities or at least government expenditure that is going to lead to industrialisation and production activities to happen locally in the country.”

For the UDM's Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, the budget was uninspiring in that it sought to maintain the status quo rather than to get the SA economy out of the quagmire it finds itself in.

“The budget speech says absolutely nothing about how to reignite growth and how to create jobs.