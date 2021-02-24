Government to phase out performance bonuses for civil servants - Mboweni

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has stuck to his hard line on the salaries of public servants, proposing “moderate adjustments” to wage increases way below inflation for the upcoming financial years.

In his budget review presented to the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon, Mboweni said “allowing the [public sector] wage bill to continue rising in line with recent trends is not sustainable”.

Mboweni was referring to the recent past practices in which public servants have been scoring above-inflation salary increases, which have seen 41% of government revenue going to civil service salaries by 2021.

Mboweni said the government was phasing out the payment of performance bonuses, while they were also considering to “amend or abolish some allowances or benefits”.

Mboweni's tough stance is consistent with the position adopted by President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration when it offered no increases to government workers last year, citing affordability issues.