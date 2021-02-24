King Goodwill Zwelithini’s recent illness will prevent him opening KZN legislature

The KwaZulu-Natal legislature has had to break tradition and forgo King Goodwill Zwelithini’s opening address owing to his frail health.

The premier of the province will deliver a hybrid state of the province (Sopa) address at the legislature prescient with only 50 guests.

Speaker of the legislature Nontembeko Boyce announced on Wednesday that what is usually a two-day event, with a budget capped at R2.5m, will be a one day event, with projected costs of R500,000.

“On Tuesday, the speaker received a letter informing the legislature that on medical advice his majesty will not be able to address the house,” said Boyce.

The opening of the legislature has been a two-day occasion in which the first day includes an address by the king and the Sopa on the second day.

Earlier this month, the king was admitted to ICU after “several unstable glucose readings”.

There has been a veil of secrecy on the status of the king’s health since.