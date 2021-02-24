Politics

Mpumalanga cabinet reshuffle: MECs will have performance metrics, says premier

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
24 February 2021 - 13:16
Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane has reshuffled the Mpumalanga cabinet.
Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane has reshuffled the Mpumalanga cabinet.
Image: MANDLA KHOZA

Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane on Wednesday reshuffled her cabinet.

“It is in the spirit of optimising our effectiveness and ensuring that we deliver better services to the people of Mpumalanga while calibrating the provincial economy that I announce changes to the executive component of the provincial government,” she said.

Her new members of the executive council include Speedy Mashilo, who will be responsible for the department of human settlements, and Busisiwe Shiba, who will be responsible for the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs.

MEC Vusi Mkhatshwa will be responsible for finance, economic development and tourism and MEC Mohita Latchminarain will be responsible for the department of public works, roads and transport.

MECs who will be moved from their incumbent portfolios to new portfolios are: Vusi Shongwe, who will be responsible for the department of community safety, security and liaison, and MEC Thandi Shongwe, who will be responsible for the department of culture, sport and recreation.

MEC Mandla Msibi will be responsible for the department of agriculture, rural development, land and environmental affairs, while MEC Lindiwe Ntshalintshali will be responsible for the department of social development.

Mtsweni-Tsipane said the performance of the newly constituted executive will be monitored against specific outcomes and where there is non-performance, decisive action will be taken.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Mpumalanga needs R425m to fix damage caused by heavy rains

The Mpumalanga government needs at least R425m to repair damage caused by heavy rains that ravaged parts of the province in the past few weeks.
News
2 weeks ago

‘It’s fake news’: Mpumalanga premier says family not awarded vaccine tender

Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane dismissed claims on Tuesday that a family member owned a company awarded a tender to distribute Covid-19 ...
News
3 weeks ago

EDITORIAL | Mtsweni-Tsipane’s unmasking should be a wake-up for all of us

Yes, action must be taken against the maskless minister, but her lax attitude reflects that of many South Africans
Opinion & Analysis
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. No R51bn tender for Guptas and Duduzane, deputy minister tells Zondo Politics

Latest Videos

PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
Father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child appears in court on murder charges
X