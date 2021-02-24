Mpumalanga cabinet reshuffle: MECs will have performance metrics, says premier

Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane on Wednesday reshuffled her cabinet.

“It is in the spirit of optimising our effectiveness and ensuring that we deliver better services to the people of Mpumalanga while calibrating the provincial economy that I announce changes to the executive component of the provincial government,” she said.

Her new members of the executive council include Speedy Mashilo, who will be responsible for the department of human settlements, and Busisiwe Shiba, who will be responsible for the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs.

MEC Vusi Mkhatshwa will be responsible for finance, economic development and tourism and MEC Mohita Latchminarain will be responsible for the department of public works, roads and transport.

MECs who will be moved from their incumbent portfolios to new portfolios are: Vusi Shongwe, who will be responsible for the department of community safety, security and liaison, and MEC Thandi Shongwe, who will be responsible for the department of culture, sport and recreation.

MEC Mandla Msibi will be responsible for the department of agriculture, rural development, land and environmental affairs, while MEC Lindiwe Ntshalintshali will be responsible for the department of social development.

Mtsweni-Tsipane said the performance of the newly constituted executive will be monitored against specific outcomes and where there is non-performance, decisive action will be taken.

TimesLIVE