Mpumalanga cabinet reshuffle shows demise of Mabuza allies, says the DA

The DA on Wednesday said it believed the reshuffling of the Mpumalanga cabinet was a clear reflection of the political factions at play in the province.

“It is clear that the Refilwe (Mtshweni-Tsipane] faction is gaining strength against the [David] Mabuza faction, however whatever the battles within the ANC, the DA in Mpumalanga will continue to hold the executive to account. Ultimately the people of the province must come above ANC petty politics,” said Jane Sithole, the DA Mpumalanga provincial leader.

Announcing the changes, Mtshweni-Tsipane said they were made in a bid to appoint hard-working and honest people to the positions.

“I have decided to reconfigure the executive council taking a number of considerations into account, key among which include members who embody commitment, hard work, integrity and the non-negotiable commitment to bettering the lives of our people,” she said.

She fired Gabisile Tshabalala as MEC of community safety, security and liaison, Norah Mahlangu from human settlements, Pat Ngomane who was the MEC of finance and Gillion Mashego who headed public works.