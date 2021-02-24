Personal income tax unchanged, to help households & stimulate economic recovery

There is good news for taxpayers after the National Treasury decided to reverse an earlier decision to increase personal income taxes in a bid to raise an additional R40bn.

The government is also providing a further R13.4bn in tax relief to households through raising personal income tax brackets and rebates by 5%.

Tax revenue shortfall has narrowed to R213bn after the SA Revenue Service (Sars) was able to collect a further R99bn, resulting in the plan to increase personal income taxes being put on ice.

The National Treasury said this was to relieve pressure on households and stimulate economic recovery.

“Further increases in personal income taxes would put additional pressure on households that have been negatively affected by the pandemic and undermine the chance of a stronger economic recovery. There is no compelling case for increasing these rates at this time.”