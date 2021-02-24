R7bn set aside to bail out 'distressed' state-owned Land Bank

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has set aside an amount of R7bn to bail out the state-owned Land Bank, which “is in financial distress”.

Tabling his 2021 budget in parliament on Wednesday, Mboweni said the bank would be allocated R5bn in 2021/2022 and another R1bn each for 2023 and 2024.

Mboweni told MPs that the money would be used to help the bank service its debts after it defaulted on its loans last year.

He would soon be imposing “appropriate conditions on the equity support to put the Land Bank on a stable and sustainable development path”.

The office of the auditor-general, in the financial statements of 2019/2020, last year identified weak internal controls at the bank. “The Land Bank has provided a remedial plan to address these adverse findings,” Mboweni told MPs.