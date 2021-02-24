Still seeking justice or a waste of money? - SA reacts to latest state capture inquiry extension

Gigaba was apparently summoned by Zondo to appear before the inquiry from March 8 to 12, “presumably to help him separate fact from fiction”.

The former minister said he would appear even if it costs him his home.

Gigaba claimed he was shunned by the state after he requested that it pay his legal fees in preparation for his appearance before the inquiry.

“The state I was serving, the state which is spending R1bn on this commission, is refusing to pay the R1m my lawyers need to help me prepare for my appearance,” Gigaba said.

“I will, however, be appearing before His Lordship. This notwithstanding. Even if it costs me my home.”

On social media, many weighed in on the inquiry’s extension. Some said it should have not been granted because it is a waste of money while others said there was more corruption and state capture to uncover.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions: