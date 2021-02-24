WATCH | Highlights from finance minister Tito Mboweni's 2021 budget speech

The much anticipated 2021 budget speech took place on Wednesday, with many South Africans anxious to hear what finance minister Tito Mboweni would say as the world continues to battle a pandemic.

Surprisingly, no major tax increases were announced - but fuel, carbon tax, sin tax and national debt saw an increase. Mboweni did say that government debt was unfortunately extremely high.

A lot of money will be allocated to the purchase and rollout of much-needed vaccines, alongside a new initiative that will be allocated for emergencies that may arise during the vaccine rollout.

Mboweni said SA is in a much better financial position compared with October 2020, just a few months ago.

TimesLIVE