Politics

WATCH | Highlights from finance minister Tito Mboweni's 2021 budget speech

Deepa Kesa Multimedia producer
24 February 2021 - 17:27

The much anticipated 2021 budget speech took place on Wednesday, with many South Africans anxious to hear what finance minister Tito Mboweni would say as the world continues to battle a pandemic.

Surprisingly, no major tax increases were announced - but fuel, carbon tax, sin tax and national debt saw an increase. Mboweni did say that government debt was unfortunately extremely high.

A lot of money will be allocated to the purchase and rollout of much-needed vaccines, alongside a new initiative that will be allocated for emergencies that may arise during the vaccine rollout. 

Mboweni said SA is in a much better financial position compared with October 2020, just a few months ago.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Government warns on rising debt: Budget 2021 spending goes to learning, grants and health

The government has sounded another debt warning as costs to service its debt soar to just under R1-trillion over the next three years, eclipsing all ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Government to phase out performance bonuses for civil servants - Mboweni

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has stuck to his hard line on the salaries of public servants, proposing “moderate adjustments” to wage increases way ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Personal income tax unchanged, to help households & stimulate economic recovery

The government is also providing a further R13.4bn in tax relief to households through raising personal income tax brackets and rebates by 5%, ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. No R51bn tender for Guptas and Duduzane, deputy minister tells Zondo Politics

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
X