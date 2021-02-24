WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry continues to hear Prasa-related evidence

Such is the state of Prasa-related evidence before the state capture inquiry. Zondo will have the final say about who among the trio is possibly telling the truth.

On Monday and Tuesday, Peters was grilled on her role in bringing Prasa to its knees.

Among issues central to her testimony was the failure by Prasa to appoint a permanent CEO during the time she was minister after Montana’s departure in 2015.

Molefe previously told the inquiry his board had gone through a “rigorous” process to recruit Montana’s replacement and had shortlisted three names which were submitted to Peters in August 2016.

However, according to Molefe’s testimony, Peters did not do anything about the shortlist as she was not pleased with the names submitted.

Peters has rubbished Molefe’s claims, saying Molefe knew what caused the delay for the appointment and he was in on it.

The hearing continues.

TimesLIVE