Bantu Holomisa weighs in on state capture inquiry not getting any more funding

'It’s on the verge of exposing more billions stolen by the ruling party and its leaders,' the UDM leader claimed

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
25 February 2021 - 13:00
Bantu Holomisa shared his thoughts on Twitter.
Image: LULAMILE FENI/DAILY DISPATCH

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has shared his thoughts on the government saying they will not put any more funds into the inquiry into state capture.

The inquiry, headed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, was this week extended to the end of June after an urgent application to the Gauteng high court by Zondo.

He cited, among other things, the effects of lockdown restrictions on the work of the commission and the need to call further witness, such as former president Jacob Zuma.

However, after increased the budget of the commission by R63m in his medium-term budget in October, the finance minister said on Wednesday that the government has no more money to give to the commission.

Taking to Twitter to weigh in on the decision, Holomisa suggested that it was taken as the inquiry was “on the verge of exposing more billions stolen by the ruling party and its leaders”.

In his budget speech on Wednesday, Mboweni said the inquiry should wrap up.

“This perpetual extension of the inquiry into state capture is not really conducive. They must finish their work.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

“In fact, their work in my view is much less than the work that was done by the commission of inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation. The PIC commission of inquiry has concluded and this one just keeps going on and on, so it must end at some stage.

“Unless their DG has anything to say, I don't think I'm going to sign up on another tranche of cash to the state capture commission."

