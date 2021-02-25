SIU probe into R82m tender linked to Zweli Mkhize's associates 'at an early stage'

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into possible collusion of tenders awarded by the national health department to a KwaZulu-Natal based communications company — with close links to health minister Zweli Mkhize — is “at an early stage”.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyango told TimesLIVE on Thursday that they had requested documentation from the department regarding the tenders.

“We have already started. We have sent a letter, as per our legislation, for request for documentation yesterday. Today [Thursday] we have followed it up with a physical letter where we sent somebody to go through [to deliver it]. We don't want a situation where people say they didn't receive it.”

The scandal is the latest debacle involving allegations of corruption, with links to Covid-19 procurement, which have rocked the country.

On Tuesday the Daily Maverick broke the story of how an unknown northern KZN communications company, Digital Vibes — which ironically has no digital footprint — had been appointed in 2019 through a closed tender to provide communication services for the government's National Health Insurance (NHI) rollout.