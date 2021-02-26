ANC leadership to meet Zuma 'any day soon' over refusal to appear before Zondo commission: Ramaphosa

The ANC leadership's meeting with former president Jacob Zuma over his refusal to appear before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture will go ahead “any day soon”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed on Friday that Zuma had agreed to meet and added that there was no backing down on people abiding by the rule of law and the constitution.

“With regard to former president Zuma, there are quite a number of engagements that are happening, and one of those is an engagement with the top leadership of the ANC which should be happening any day soon,” said Ramaphosa during an engagement with the SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef).

“It's been agreed. He agreed to it, we've all agreed to it that we are going to engage with him. He is a disciplined member of the ANC and we will be able to have an engagement with him.

“The message will be earnest, simple and straightforward that let us all abide by our constitution, respect our institutions, particularly the judiciary.”