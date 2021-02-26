Did former Eskom board chair Zola Tsotsi lie to the Zondo commission?

In his affidavit submitted to the state capture inquiry, former Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotsi claimed he “quietly ignored” a list of the composition of board committees sent to him by Gupta foot soldier Salim Essa in December 2014.

But e-mail communication between Tsotsi and erstwhile public enterprises minister Lynne Brown proves Tsotsi owned the list as his own.

Essa had instructed Tsotsi to send the Gupta list to Brown as his own, and he did exactly that.

Tsotsi would, however, have a change of heart more than a month later when he amended the Gupta list and sent new recommendations to Brown.

“Mr Tsotsi, there aren’t two meanings about ignoring something, there is only one. Ignoring something is to do absolutely nothing about it,” said the inquiry chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.