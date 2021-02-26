Politics

‘Do you have an evil twin or imposter?’ — Inside Fikile Mbalula & Carl Niehaus’ fiery Twitter exchange

26 February 2021 - 10:00
Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus reignited his 'feud' with transport minister Fikile Mbalula this week.
Image: Gallo Images / Rapport / Deon Raath

Political squabbles continue to play out in the public as transport minister Fikile Mbalula and Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus reignited their “feud” this week.

It started after Niehaus posted a video clip of Mbalula, suggesting he was an opportunist and inconsistent.

In the video, Mbalula can be heard slamming public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

The video is from a 2017 ANC Youth League address where Mbalula threw his weight behind former president Jacob Zuma and hit back at those calling for him to resign.

“Pravin Gordhan must not use the name of the ANC to promote anarchy in SA. He must form his own political party if he is fed up with the ANC. We will meet each other toe for toe,” Mbalula said in the video.

Mbalula responded to Niehaus, saying he was a “thug” who nobody in the ANC takes seriously.

“A thug who has found a part-time job to insult ANC leadership and bring our organisation into disrepute. In short, you are a spent force,” he said.

Niehaus clapped back at Mbalula.

“I am surprised you insult me for posting a verbatim video recording of yourself. Or do you have an evil twin, or imposter, who makes fake videos of you? Please tell us. If any of that is the case I will be sympathetic and post a correction,” he said.

This is not the first time the two politicians have taken jabs at each other.

Last year, Niehaus slammed Mbalula for labelling some MKMVA members “thugs calling themselves veterans”.

This after the association in Gauteng marched against Mbalula, demanding he be arrested for the country’s almost defunct train service.

