‘Do you have an evil twin or imposter?’ — Inside Fikile Mbalula & Carl Niehaus’ fiery Twitter exchange
Political squabbles continue to play out in the public as transport minister Fikile Mbalula and Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus reignited their “feud” this week.
It started after Niehaus posted a video clip of Mbalula, suggesting he was an opportunist and inconsistent.
In the video, Mbalula can be heard slamming public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.
The video is from a 2017 ANC Youth League address where Mbalula threw his weight behind former president Jacob Zuma and hit back at those calling for him to resign.
“Pravin Gordhan must not use the name of the ANC to promote anarchy in SA. He must form his own political party if he is fed up with the ANC. We will meet each other toe for toe,” Mbalula said in the video.
Eish, if opportunism, inconsistency and turncoating was a person... 🤪 pic.twitter.com/YyVjZu1873— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) February 25, 2021
Mbalula responded to Niehaus, saying he was a “thug” who nobody in the ANC takes seriously.
“A thug who has found a part-time job to insult ANC leadership and bring our organisation into disrepute. In short, you are a spent force,” he said.
Niehaus clapped back at Mbalula.
“I am surprised you insult me for posting a verbatim video recording of yourself. Or do you have an evil twin, or imposter, who makes fake videos of you? Please tell us. If any of that is the case I will be sympathetic and post a correction,” he said.
Dear Minister I am surprised that you insult me for posting a verbatim video recording of yourself. Or do you have an evil twin, or imposter, that make fake videos of you? Please tell us. If any of that is the case I will be sympathetic and post a correction.— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) February 25, 2021
This is not the first time the two politicians have taken jabs at each other.
Last year, Niehaus slammed Mbalula for labelling some MKMVA members “thugs calling themselves veterans”.
This after the association in Gauteng marched against Mbalula, demanding he be arrested for the country’s almost defunct train service.