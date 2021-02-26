'R82m isn't pocket change' - 5 reactions to tender linked to Zweli Mkhize's associates
Alleged corruption claims have put health minister Zweli Mkhize in the spotlight, drawing strong reaction online.
This week, the Daily Maverick reported that Mkhize’s long-time associate, spokesperson and “family friend” Tahera Mather allegedly benefited from Covid-19 contracts issued by the department of health valued at more than R82m.
According to the publication, a communications company, Digital Vibes, appointed two close associates of Mkhize as paid consultants after it secured a contract from the department.
One of the associates was Mather and the other was a former assistant to the minister, Naadhira Mitha.
It is also alleged that the same company scored a tender while Mkhize was minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs.
On Wednesday, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said it was investigating Mkhize’s close associates.
Addressing the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday, Mkhize welcomed the probe, saying it was part of the commitment government made that allegations of any form of corruption must be investigated.
He said because the allegations have raised public interest, the outcomes of the investigation would be reported to the public.
“We very much appreciate and support that, as part of accountability, clean governance and ensuring compliance with the PFMA [Public Finance Management Act] and Treasury regulations by the department,” he said.
“Where allegations of irregularities and non-compliance have been brought to our attention through an audit finding or whistle-blowing, the department must interrogate these.”
Many on social media, including One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane and the EFF, said Mkhize should step down from office while the investigations took place.
Here are some of the reactions:
'Mkhize cannot be trusted with vaccine procurement processes'
EFF Statement On Minister Mkhize And COVID-19 Corruption Linked To His Family Friend pic.twitter.com/eOmcZUyvM7— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 25, 2021
'R82m is not pocket change'
There seems to be a prima fasci case of conflict of interest in the provisions of these irregular tenders to this company.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 24, 2021
R82 million is not pocket change and the people need to see real movement on allegations such as these. Do not just ask him at close range. Take action. pic.twitter.com/yXeITLmOAM
'We can't absorb this any longer'
I pray that this is not true. We can't absorb this any longer. Please, give us a chance to breathe https://t.co/O04KNF6d7n— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) February 24, 2021
'There are always corruption stories popping up'
There are always corruption stories popping up about Dr Mkhize and every time they fizzle and he comes back rebranded as a 21st century Jesus.— Shezi (@Shezi_one) February 24, 2021
'The rebrand usually works after you take accountability and show remorse'