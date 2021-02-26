'R82m isn't pocket change' - 5 reactions to tender linked to Zweli Mkhize's associates

Alleged corruption claims have put health minister Zweli Mkhize in the spotlight, drawing strong reaction online.

This week, the Daily Maverick reported that Mkhize’s long-time associate, spokesperson and “family friend” Tahera Mather allegedly benefited from Covid-19 contracts issued by the department of health valued at more than R82m.

According to the publication, a communications company, Digital Vibes, appointed two close associates of Mkhize as paid consultants after it secured a contract from the department.

One of the associates was Mather and the other was a former assistant to the minister, Naadhira Mitha.

It is also alleged that the same company scored a tender while Mkhize was minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs.