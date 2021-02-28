'A recognition that they can't grow': Mmusi Maimane says DA eluding to ANC coalition 'an admission of defeat'

“We ended up having this wishy-washy campaign that, in trying to appeal to everybody, ended up not appealing to anybody,” said Steenhuisen.

Maimane said in his post that the DA being open to the coalition with some ANC factions signified that “they are officially out of opposition and are now themselves a faction of the ANC”.

“It's an admission of defeat. A recognition that they can't grow.”

Maimane refused to accept sole blame for the DA losing in the 2019 elections.

“I wanted us to grow our voter base among the middle class and the youth of SA. John and Helen [Zille] closed that gate. As you can see from their current messaging and tactics.”

He accused Steenhuisen and Zille of not caring “about fixing the problems of this nation”.

“They care about the Western Cape and maintaining power there.

“They have given up on the national project and are now going back to the historic voters of the party and abandoning the rest. It’s obvious.”

Maimane said he had moved on from “failing political parties that do not want to be honest with the people”.

Steenhuisen also took a swipe at ActionSA leader and former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, saying he had failed to turn the city around because he was “dancing to the tune of the EFF”.

Mashaba said in a statement on Sunday morning that he noted the Sunday Times report “in which the DA has abandoned the project of unseating the ANC, apparently adopting the philosophy of ‘if you cannot beat them, join them'''.