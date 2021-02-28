Level 1, yes, but third wave could crash down at any time, warns Ramaphosa

The president said this as he announced SA’s move to alert level 1, which would have an impact on social, religious and political gatherings, the sale of alcohol and curfew.

He said remaining restrictions, such as the continued prohibition of night vigils, closure of nightclubs and mandatory wearing of masks, would go a long way in ensuring the country does not get to the third wave.

“As we witnessed last year, our actions as individuals and as a collective will determine whether and how soon we experience a resurgence of the virus,” Ramaphosa said. “In the meantime, the virus continues to circulate in our families, our workplaces and our communities.”

The second wave of infections last year had a devastating impact on livelihoods and resulted in loss of life.

The health ministry announced shortly after Ramaphosa’s address that 52 new Covid-19-related deaths had been recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fatalities to 49,993. In the same period, 1,168 new cases had been confirmed, taking the country’s cumulative tally of confirmed infections to 1,513,393.