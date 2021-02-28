Politics

Ramaphosa to address SA at 8pm Sunday

28 February 2021 - 15:42 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address SA at 8pm on Sunday night on the latest developments in the battle against Covid-19. File picture.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Sunday night on the latest Covid-19 developments.

In a statement on Sunday afternoon, the presidency said that the address would be on “developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic”.

“The address follows meetings in recent days of the national coronavirus command council (NCCC), the president’s co-ordinating council (PCC) and cabinet,” the statement said.

The address comes as SA had, by Saturday night, a confirmed tally of 1,512,225 Covid-19 infections countrywide and 49,941 confirmed Covid-19 related fatalities.

TimesLIVE

