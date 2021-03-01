Alert us if Covid-19 cases rise in your home town during level 1: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says districts must alert communities if coronavirus infections start to rise again after the move to alert level 1 of the lockdown.

Gazetting the changes announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night, she said: “All district municipalities must, after consultation with its local municipalities in its area, alert communities within that district of the increasing number of infections that could lead to that district being declared a hotspot.”

The minister called on citizens to observe all the Covid-19 health protocols and remaining restrictions to avert a possible resurgence in infections.

She said hygiene protocols to curb the spread of the virus, including the wearing of masks and physical distancing, remain vital.