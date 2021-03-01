Bill for SA’s first land court heads to parliament for processing

The department of justice and correctional services will introduce a bill to parliament that seeks to address systemic hurdles which previously made it difficult for land claimants to obtain land restitution.

The Land Court bill, approved by cabinet last week, establishes a high court and a Land Court of Appeal that will adjudicate on all land-related matters.

Addressing the media on Monday, justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola said the land court will have both judicial and additional functions such as conflict resolution and mediation. It would include the appointment of a permanent judge president and four permanent judges.

It is expected to fast-track land reform, an issue which has been the subject of intense public discourse for years.