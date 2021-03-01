‘If Maimane made that statement he would have been fired’: SA weighs in on Steenhuisen’s 'coalition' with ANC

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane’s clap backs to DA leader John Steenhuisen’s comments around the future of the opposition party have garnered mixed reactions online.

On Sunday, Maimane came out guns blazing, slamming Steenhuisen after he said the DA was considering a possible coalition with the ANC after the 2024 elections.

Steenhuisen told Sunday Times the DA was keen to work with a “reformist” in the ANC, such as President Cyril Ramaphosa, “to lift SA out of the doldrums”.

Steenhuisen said the DA was anticipating an eventual split in the governing party which would allow those who share the same values as the official opposition to come together.

He also blamed the DA’s weak campaign in the 2019 national and provincial elections on former leader Maimane, saying that was the reason the party lost support.

Maimane took to Twitter to hit back at the comments.