‘If Maimane made that statement he would have been fired’: SA weighs in on Steenhuisen’s 'coalition' with ANC

01 March 2021 - 06:50
DA leader John Steenhuisen was severely criticised by the party's former leader Mmusi Maimane.
Image: Trevor Samson

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane’s clap backs to DA leader John Steenhuisen’s comments around the future of the opposition party have garnered mixed reactions online.

On Sunday, Maimane came out guns blazing, slamming Steenhuisen after he said the DA  was considering a possible coalition with the ANC after the 2024 elections.

Steenhuisen told Sunday Times the DA was keen to work with a “reformist” in the ANC, such as President Cyril Ramaphosa, “to lift SA out of the doldrums”.

Steenhuisen said the DA was anticipating an eventual split in the governing party which would allow those who share the same values as the official opposition to come together.

He also blamed the DA’s weak campaign in the 2019 national and provincial elections on former leader Maimane, saying that was the reason the party lost support.

Maimane took to Twitter to hit back at the comments.

Maimane’s statement drew mixed reactions from many, including EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu.

Shivambu said a possible coalition between the DA and Ramaphosa came as no surprise.

“Ramaphosa and the DA’s semi-literate puppets have the same handlers and will drive a neoliberal narrative to separate the white-controlled Ramaphosa from the former liberation movement. He’s a willing participant and will leave with them when (not if) defeated,” said Shivambu.

Here are some of the reactions.

