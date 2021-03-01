Politics

No, I didn’t work with Salim Essa in service of Guptas, says ex-Eskom exec

Matshela Koko is said to have shared confidential information with Essa via a disputed e-mail address

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
01 March 2021 - 20:04

The Zondo commission, for the better part of Monday, grilled former Eskom executive Matshela Koko on why he shared Eskom internal communication with an e-mail address allegedly belonging to Gupta family foot soldier Salim Essa.

The info portal e-mail domain has been the subject of great controversy for the commission team dealing with the Eskom work stream...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. No R51bn tender for Guptas and Duduzane, deputy minister tells Zondo Politics

Latest Videos

Alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder sees bail application ...
Covid-19 restrictions eased as SA moves to lockdown alert level 1

Related articles

  1. ConCourt will hear Jacob Zuma contempt application on March 25 Politics
  2. KAIZER NYATSUMBA | Why SAA won't fly: not just state capture, the government is ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Jacob Zuma Foundation accuses Raymond Zondo of 'abusing his power' Politics
  4. TONY LEON | Judicial bribery slur warrants immediate action Opinion & Analysis
X