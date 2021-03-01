No, I didn’t work with Salim Essa in service of Guptas, says ex-Eskom exec
Matshela Koko is said to have shared confidential information with Essa via a disputed e-mail address
01 March 2021 - 20:04
The Zondo commission, for the better part of Monday, grilled former Eskom executive Matshela Koko on why he shared Eskom internal communication with an e-mail address allegedly belonging to Gupta family foot soldier Salim Essa.
The info portal e-mail domain has been the subject of great controversy for the commission team dealing with the Eskom work stream...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.