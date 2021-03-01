WATCH LIVE | Matshela Koko back at state capture inquiry

Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko will on Monday give testimony at the state capture inquiry.

During the testimony of the former Eskom board chairperson on Friday, Zola Tsotsi showed the tussle between Koko and himself was far from over.

The two have been flinging allegations at each other at the state capture inquiry.

Tsotsi was quizzed about Koko’s evidence that he wanted to get rid of Koko in 2015 after the former CEO had suspended Malesela Sekhasimbe, who was close to Tsotsi.