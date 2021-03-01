Politics

WATCH LIVE | Matshela Koko back at state capture inquiry

Editor's note: Feed expected to start at 10am

01 March 2021 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE

Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko will on Monday give testimony at the state capture inquiry.

During the testimony of the former Eskom board chairperson on Friday, Zola Tsotsi showed the tussle between Koko and himself was far from over.

The two have been flinging allegations at each other at the state capture inquiry.

Tsotsi was quizzed about Koko’s evidence that he wanted to get rid of Koko in 2015 after the former CEO had suspended Malesela Sekhasimbe, who was close to Tsotsi.

Last year the inquiry heard Tsotsi had told board colleagues Koko had been caught on camera engaged in an intimate escapade with an Eskom junior staffer.

Tsotsi said allegations that he wanted Koko’s head were unfounded since he “had a lot to do” with his rise within the executive ranks at Eskom.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'Matshela Koko was promoted because of me': Zola Tsotsi tells Zondo commission

Former Eskom company secretary Suzanne Daniels defends R1.68bn guarantee given to Gupta firm

Former Eskom company secretary Suzanne Daniels has told the Zondo Commission that the questionable R1.68bn guarantee granted to Gupta-owned Tegeta ...
Clause for concern: Eskom board gave billions to Guptas ‘by mistake’

Chief justice Zondo at a loss as to how the board failed to notice a clause that saw the money going to Guptas
