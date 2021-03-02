Bloated and top-heavy Prasa needs a shake-up, says new board chair

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has a bloated management structure and may soon see a shake-up.

This is according to new board chair Leonard Ramatlakane, who was speaking before parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday.

“The structure now, as it stands, is bloated. As we have done our analysis. The structure is top-heavy ... What we need to do is to review the structure so that the structure of Prasa, lean and mean, is able to do the delivery of the work that it needs to do. At the moment it's top-heavy,” said Ramatlakane.

He said the agency's top management was too large and layered.

“We are hoping that by the new financial year we would have done a structural review,” he said.

Ramatlakane said Prasa would also want to ensure that the skills of its employees matched the jobs they did and positions they occupied.