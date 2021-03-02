eNCA response to mask furore is callous, says Jessie Duarte

Dentlinger has since apologised for the incidents, saying the circulating clips happened over a period of time between October 2020 and last week during the budget speech.

“So those are four very different occasions, they don’t even happen at the same place,” she said.

She said she was not racist and that it was an oversight that she did not ask Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald to wear his mask during their interview.

“I totally acknowledge the outrage. I apologise for the disrespect that it has caused to people who don’t deserve to be drawn into this,” Dentlinger said on eNCA on Sunday. She said the incident showed that SA and its newsrooms need to have a dialogue on race “and how people are portrayed in the media”.

Speaking at the march, Duarte said the party acknowledged Dentlinger’s apology but the incident showed there were fundamental issues with her actions.

“Sometimes we don’t believe that we are racist but it’s deep-rooted and what we observed was that this young lady, she apologised yesterday on television but doesn’t accept that there is something fundamentally wrong in what she did,” said Duarte. “And the fundamental wrong is you cannot interview three black men in a row and you ask them to wear a mask and you interview four white men and you don’t, and they take off their masks and she doesn’t see that as a problem. Neither did eNCA see it as a problem and we worry that they did not immediately take the matter up and apologise and say ‘we’re going to fix this’.”